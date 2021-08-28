Cancel
Lake County, MI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake, Osceola by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake; Osceola A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT FOR OSCEOLA AND EASTERN LAKE COUNTIES At 314 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Mitchell State Park to 9 miles north of Reed City to 5 miles southeast of Baldwin, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Evart... Baldwin... Reed City Marion... Luther... Highland Chase... Hersey... Le Roy Tustin... Nirvana... Idlewild Ashton... Sears... Bristol Avondale... Dighton TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Hersey, MI
Tustin, MI
Idlewild, MI
Lake, MI
Osceola County, MI
Lake County, MI
