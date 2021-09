A Tampa fast-food chain aims to take a big bite of the burger market out west, where In-N-Out Burger, with its quirky brand and cult-like status, rules. In its growth quest, the company, Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc., parent of Checkers & Rally’s, seeks to play off its strengths — mainly its drive-thrus, which have been an industry leader in the pandemic. Checkers recently announced a 15-store development agreement in Orange County, California and, according to a statement, is now looking for franchisee operators for the San Diego market. Arizona and Texas are in the mix, too.