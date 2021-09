James Sofronas, No. 14 GMG Racing Audi R8 LMS Driver, has completed the single-day racing trifecta in GT America with a pole-sitting flag-to-flag race win that also involved earning the fast lap of the race, provisionally opening the door for a repeat flag-to-flag performance in Sunday’s competition. Charlie Luck (No. 45 Porsche 911 GT3 R 991.2) managed to hold off most of the field to take the Masters podium-class flag-to-flag win, while Sean Quinlan (No. 119 Stephen Cameron Racing BMW M4 GT4) accomplished the same feat in the GT4 class.