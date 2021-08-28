Lewis Hamilton on Why We're Racing in the Arctic | #ArcticXPrix

From the stamping of feet and the crowd cheering until they were hoarse, the Zandvoort circuit echoed as much to the roar of the fans as the roar of the engines as Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix. He had to be at his best, pushed to the limit by Lewis Hamilton, who put in a mighty challenge to be second as this cauldron of orange relished the return of F1 to the Netherlands for the first time in 36 years.