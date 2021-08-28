Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Lewis Hamilton on Why We're Racing in the Arctic | #ArcticXPrix

Motorsport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExtreme E is a radical new racing series which will see eSUVs compete in the most remote corners of the planet that have been impacted by climate change. As the first sport built out of concern for the climate crisis, the series’ goal is to use electric racing to highlight remote environments under threat of climate change issues, and to encourage us all to take positive action to protect our planet’s future.

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arctic#Climate Change#Our Planet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsbuckinghamshirelive.com

Max Verstappen fires George Russell warning to Lewis Hamilton ahead of Mercedes move

Max Verstappen has predicted that George Russell will make things difficult for Lewis Hamilton next season if he makes the move to Mercedes. The British driver, fresh from a sensational qualifying session and podium in Belgium, is widely expected to replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year, with the Finnish driver taking the vacant seat at Alpha Romeo with Kimi Raikkonen set to retire at the end of the season.
MotorsportsThe Guardian

Max Verstappen storms to F1 Dutch GP pole with Lewis Hamilton second

From the stamping of feet and the crowd cheering until they were hoarse, the Zandvoort circuit echoed as much to the roar of the fans as the roar of the engines as Max Verstappen took pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix. He had to be at his best, pushed to the limit by Lewis Hamilton, who put in a mighty challenge to be second as this cauldron of orange relished the return of F1 to the Netherlands for the first time in 36 years.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Lewis Hamilton says F1 track surface has "ruined" Eau Rouge

Speaking after the first day of action for the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton reckoned a new bump that had appeared at the bottom of Eau Rouge was making it an ordeal to run through there. "It's a great, great circuit," said the Mercedes driver. "It's very bumpy now through Eau...
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton: Long Covid will not derail bid for record eighth F1 title

Lewis Hamilton insists his bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship will not be derailed by long Covid-19.The Mercedes driver, 36, was forced to seek medical attention after feeling dizzy in the aftermath of his frenetic drive from last to third at the concluding round before the summer break in Hungary nearly four weeks ago.Hamilton subsequently revealed he is suffering with the effects of coronavirus which he contracted last December.But speaking as the sport roars back to life in Belgium, Hamilton, who holds an eight-point advantage over Red Bull rival Max Verstappen said: “It is not a concern for...
MotorsportsTelegraph

Lewis Hamilton blasts Belgian GP 'farce' as Max Verstappen handed win at washed-out race

Lewis Hamilton has accused Formula One’s rulers of putting money first following Sunday’s farcical Belgian Grand Prix which lasted only two laps behind the safety car. Max Verstappen was proclaimed as the winner of the shortest race in the sport’s 71-year history. George Russell took second, with Hamilton third after the 12th round at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps circuit was finally abandoned following three hours and 44 embarrassing minutes.
Motorsportsracer.com

Hamilton counts on setup to pay off in the race

Lewis Hamilton hopes his setup approach will benefit him more in the race than it did during qualifying at the Belgian Grand Prix after being outqualified by both Max Verstappen and George Russell. Lando Norris’ crash in heavy rain led to a long delay in Q3 but the end of...
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Lewis Hamilton Reaches For a Magic Number at F1 Belgian Grand Prix

With 11 Formula 1 races in the books, even points leaders Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen cannot yet be certain of the exact number of events left. Formula 1 officials are determined to get 12 more races in, despite the challenges of COVID-19. Just 10 races are currently on the official slate.
MotorsportsPosted by
The Independent

Valtteri Bottas tops first practice in Belgium with Lewis Hamilton 18th

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in first practice for the Belgian Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton finished 18th.On Formula One’s return to action at Spa-Francorchamps following the sport’s four-week summer break, Bottas edged out Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by 0.164 seconds.Hamilton, who leads Verstappen by eight points in his bid for a record-breaking eighth world championship, ended the running three seconds of the pace after he was forced to abort his fastest lap following a close call with Williams driver Nicholas LatifiHamilton, who had just posted the fastest second sector of the one-hour session, approached the back of Latifi’s...
MotorsportsTop Speed

Lewis Hamilton Already Broke his Promise to Only Drive EVs

Back in September 2020, F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton told he is trying to be as environmentally friendly as possible outside the track. He had told Reuters in the past that he doesn’t drive any of the cars he owns other than his German EV, the Mercedes EQC. But, less than a year later, he was spotted driving his one-off Pagani Zonda 760LH. In Hamilton’s defense, how can you not drive a Pagani when it’s available at your disposal!
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Hamilton "on the back foot" after early end to Dutch GP practice

Hamilton set the fastest time in FP1 for Mercedes at Zandvoort, but managed only 17 laps after a lengthy red flag following a stoppage for Sebastian Vettel limited track time for everyone. The seven-time world champion then got in just a single timed lap in second practice before reporting a...
Motorsportsdistrictchronicles.com

F1 Bosses Furious With Lewis Hamilton After Belgian GP Criticism

Formula One bosses are reportedly furious with reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton after he accused them of being greedy. Hamilton was scathing in his remarks following the Belgian Grand Prix, which lasted just two laps both behind a safety car. The Brit questioned the logic behind the decision to try...
Motorsportsfroggyweb.com

Motor racing-Hamilton hopes to benefit from the boos

(Reuters) – Lewis Hamilton is braced for a barrage of boos from Max Verstappen’s Orange Army at the first Dutch Grand Prix in 36 years but the seven times world champion hopes to turn it to his advantage. Some 70,000 fans will be at Zandvoort every day this weekend and...
MotorsportsESPN

Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton pay tribute to Kimi Raikkonen

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Fellow world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel led tributes to the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, who said he has no immediate plans to keep racing beyond 2021. Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, announced on Wednesday he will step away from F1 at the end of the season....

Comments / 0

Community Policy