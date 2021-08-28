Cancel
The Vaccines had 'fun' with their new album

femalefirst.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Young has revealed how The Vaccines approached making 'Back in Love City'. The Vaccines "felt like anything goes" with their new album. Justin Young has revealed the band had a lot of "fun" with their upcoming album, 'Back in Love City', which is slated for release in September. Speaking...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Lil Nas X announces new album Montero

Lil Nas X has announced his new album, 'Montero', which will be released on September 17. Lil Nas X has announced his new album, 'Montero'. The rapper's debut album will be unveiled on September 17 and for the accompanying shoot, he posed with a baby bump, declaring his new body of music is his "baby".
Musicnowdecatur.com

Lady A To Release New Album In October

Lady A is set to release their eighth studio album, What A Song Can Do, on October 22nd. The project features 14 tracks including their current hit single, “Like A Lady.”. Charles Kelley said, “We’ve rediscovered our purpose, and it’s to entertain and spread a positive message – I really truly believe that. I want our legacy to be songs that make people feel good. But, I also think there’s more to our story that hasn’t been written yet.”
RelationshipsWashington Post

Date Lab: They had ‘fun hair,’ fondue and a shared love of archaeology

Alicia Dixon must have looked like a superhero zipping on a scooter en route to her date. The 26-year-old was wearing black jeans and a top with black crepe sleeves that met in the back, in her words, “like a capelet.” She was the first to arrive at the Swiss restaurant Stable in the H Street NE corridor. Although Alicia had her hopes up to sit outside, the looming clouds suggested she and her date would enjoy the evening indoors. She chose one of the restaurant’s new “chalets” in the back — a cozy, enclosed booth added for covid-era dining.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Asking Alexandria New Album

Asking Alexandria are ready to kick off a new album cycle, revealing that their next studio album will be titled See What’s on the Inside. It’s carrying an Oct. 1 release date through their newly signed deal with Better Noise Music and you can get your first taste of the record today with the brand new single “Alone Again”
MusicMetalSucks

Whitechapel Teasing New Album?

Whitechapel have begun to post mysterious images on their Instagram account. Additionally, any prior content available on that account has now been deleted. Some fans believe these enigmatic posts are teasing the band’s next album. You can check them out below. Whitechapel entered the studio to begin recording their next...
MusicKilleen Daily Herald

Sting unveils new album The Bridge

Sting has announced his 15th studio album, 'The Bridge', and released the lead single, 'If It's Love'. The 69-year-old musician's upcoming LP was recorded remotely in lockdown and sees the former Police legend ruminate over "personal loss, separation, disruption, lockdown, and extraordinary social and political turmoil." The 'Every Breath You...
Musicdailyeasternnews.com

Kanye’s new album ‘lackluster’

I’ve liked Kanye’s music for a while now, but I’m pretty loyal to his older music. I would have listened to “Donda” in time, but all the hype around the album made me want to listen after it dropped. Unfortunately, that was shut down pretty quickly after the majority of listeners didn’t care for it.
Musicwfav951.com

Chvrches Releases New Album

Chvrches has released their new album called Screen Violence. Described as high-energy electropop gems, most of it was recorded remotely on two different sides of the Atlantic. Because of travel restrictions at the time, they decided to stay in the states because they knew that if they left, they couldn’t...
Musicdjmag.com

Rezz announces new album, ‘Spiral’

Rezz has confirmed that her new album, 'Spiral', is on the way. Set for release via her own Rezz Music label, in partnership with RCA, the album will be preceded by lead track 'Chemical Bond', which will be released tomorrow (3rd September). The track features DEATHPACT. "My fourth album 'Spiral'...
MusicPopSugar

Yep, Even the Cinderella Soundtrack Got a Modern Update

Amazon Prime's Cinderella isn't just a musical, it's a jukebox musical. Featuring songs by Janet Jackson, Nico & Vinz, and more, one of the many ways the Camila Cabello-led film puts a modern twist on Cinderella's story is by incorporating contemporary music throughout. The idea to turn Cinderella into a jukebox musical actually came from producer James Corden, who then pitched it to director Kay Cannon.
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

3OH!3 Revels In ‘Making Music For The Fun Of It’ While Discussing Every Song On New Album ‘Need’

For the first time in five years, electro-pop duo 3OH!3 has a new album out, and they find joy in ‘embracing the ugly’ while giving HL an EXCLUSIVE track-by-track rundown. The world of pop music has changed since 3OH!3 released 2016’s NIGHT SPORTS. Taylor Swift went from having “bad blood” with Katy Perry to hugging her at the end of a music video. Kanye West found time to run for president (while also missing multiple album release dates.) Pop groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony splintered, with members starting solo careers of varying success, and mumble rappers started making pop punk albums. Yet, while the landscape has shifted, 3OH!3 re-enters the chat at a time when their ‘crunkcore’-branded, electro-emo-pop stylings seem more on-point than ever.
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Ghost Hounds Release Sophomore Album, 'A Little Calamity'

Gblues-rock band Ghost Hounds released their sophomore album, A Little Calamity, via Maple House Records. The thirteen track record features their brand new song, “Half My Fault” written by guitarist Thomas Tull and songwriter, producer Kevin Bowe (Etta James, Paul Westerberg and the Replacements), as well as their nostalgic second single, “Good Old Days” and their striking first single, “Between Me and the Devil.” At the top of 2020, the band had just finished a year of touring and decided to hole up in the studio together, feeling as though their collaborative spark was reaching new heights. What happened next can only be described as a musical conversation as each member blazed brighter than ever, while they worked on what would become their second album. Listen to A Little Calamity here.
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

Biffy Clyro announce surprise new project

Biffy Clyro have announced a surprise new project 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After', which will be available on October 22. Biffy Clyro have announced a surprise new project 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After'. The band will unveil their new music - titled 'The Myth of the...
Musicfemalefirst.co.uk

ABBA feel 'lucky' to reunite

ABBA - which consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - feel "incredibly lucky" to be reuniting after so many years apart. ABBA feels "incredibly lucky" to be reuniting. The pop group - which consists of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad -...
Rock MusicAceShowbiz

Biffy Clyro Embrace 'Vulnerabilities' on New Album

The Simon Neil-fronted band are gearing up for the release of their new LP 'The Myth of the Happily Ever After' as follow-up to last year's 'A Celebration of Endings'. AceShowbiz - Biffy Clyro has announced a surprise new project "The Myth of the Happily Ever After". The band will...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Taylor Had The Most Supportive Reaction To Halsey's New Album

Fans across the world have been really supportive of Halsey’s fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. However, no one has been louder about the release than the singer’s friend and fellow pop star Taylor Swift. Days after it arrived on Friday, Aug. 27, Swift praised the record on Twitter, calling it a “brave new era” for Halsey. You need to see Taylor Swift's reaction to Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power because it was everything.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

ANVIL Completes Recording New Album

Canadian metal legends ANVIL have finished recording their 19th album at a studio in Germany. Earlier today (Monday, August 30), the band's guitarist/vocalist Steve "Lips" Kudlow tweeted: "Officially completed the recording process for the new album!! Songs all kick major ass!! Growth is more than evident!!!" ANVIL released its latest...

