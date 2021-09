Emily Blunt is not Kate Winslet. For a while, it seemed like she might be. Blunt is eight years younger than Winslet and, early on, she followed a similar path. Both are English, both made their first splashes in dramas ("Heavenly Creatures," "My Summer of Love") about two girls whose repressed sexuality leads to tragedy. Both are costume drama-prone. Both broke through as plain-speaking women whose candor was not always appreciated ("The Devil Wears Prada," "Sense and Sensibility"). Both combine beauty and intelligence in a way that comes off as movie star-ish and normal at the same time.