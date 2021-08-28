Cancel
Calvin Smith Sr.

Mr. Calvin Henry Smith Sr., 93, of Grandin, answered his heavenly call Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center. Arrangements are entrusted to D.A. Boyd & Sons Funeral Home.

