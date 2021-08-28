Calvin Smith Sr.

Calvin Herman Thomas Sr. was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 14, 1952. He later moved to Seattle, WA where he became a Ship Scaler. Calvin loved to cook; we are going to miss his French Toast and especially his red beans and rice. He loved telling jokes, he loved taking walks, he loved his scratch tickets, but most importantly he loved his family. Calvin was a hero to many of those around him, he beat two cancers and recently was diagnosed with two more cancers, where lost his battle and was called home on August 15, 2021 to rest. Calvin is preceded in death by his wife Gisele Thomas, his parents, Herman Thomas and Celestine Hills, his sisters Vanessa & Antionette Thomas, and his granddaughters Vanessa & Che’Reonna Thomas. Calvin leaves behind to cherish in his memory his siblings, his children, his grandchildren, his great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Calvin will dearly be missed... A Celebration of Life will be held for Calvin on August 31st, 2021. Viewing will start 1pm-3pm and Service starting from 3pm-4pm at Bonney Watson, 16445 International Boulevard SeaTac WA, 98188 Followed By the Repass starting at 5pm at Lakewood Seward Park Community Club 4916 S. Angeline Street Seattle, WA 98118 Please join us as we send Calvin home in style, please adhere to all social distancing requirements, masks will be required. Also please wear the colors royal blue and white.