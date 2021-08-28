Cancel
Fanendo Adi: Minnesota United sign former Columbus Crew forward

By Dennis Mabuka
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 30-year-old Super Eagle had been a free agent after the expiry of his contract at Columbus Crew in 2020. Minnesota United have confirmed the signing of Major League Soccer veteran and forward Fanendo Adi. The 30-year-old Nigeria player has joined Minnesota on a one-year contract, with an option to...

Fanendo Adi
Adrian Heath
#Minnesota United#Columbus Crew#Mls Cup#Super Eagle#Major League Soccer#Nigerian#Mnufc#Timbers#Fc Copenhagen
Denmark
MLS
Sports
MNUFC Signs Fanendo Adi

Minnesota United has signed Nigerian forward and MLS-veteran Fanendo Adi to a one year contract, with a one year option. “Fanendo has been in training with us for a few days and we’ve liked what we’ve seen,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath. “Obviously, he’s very experienced within the league, scored goals within the league, has won an MLS Cup. Two of my staff members here — Sean McCauley and Cameron Knowles — have worked with Adi for years and know everything there is to know about him. We’ve had this position open and we think he’s a little bit different than everybody else that we’ve got. He’s a very impressive size: you look at him, he’s a huge man, but he’s in really good condition. I was pleasantly surprised when I looked at his age, he’s 30, so there’s plenty more years in him. We think it’s a really good move for both parties. He wants to get his career back going again and we’ve been delighted with that we’ve seen since we’ve had him in training with us.”
Loons’ pursuit of striker help starts with MLS veteran Fanendo Adi

Minnesota United’s pursuit of a free-agent striker includes MLS veteran Fanendo Adi. The 30-year-old Nigerian participated in training in Blaine on Thursday as the Loons look to add depth after waiving Ramon Abila two weeks ago. Adi has scored more than 60 goals in MLS, including double-figure totals with the...
