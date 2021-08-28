Free MLB Picks For Today 8/28/2021
Red Sox at Indians—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +139. Getting the start for Cleveland is Cal Quantrill. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. Nathan Eovalidi to counter for the Red Sox. Is numbers have not been as good on the road with an ERA 5.02 in ten starts. As this series began the Indians had won five of their past six. Past ten games Indians batting .279 and their bullpen an ERA 1.98, WHIP 1.13 and opponents batting .209. That is outperforming Boston in this period. Play Cleveland +139.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0