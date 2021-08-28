Cancel
MLB

Free MLB Picks For Today 8/28/2021

 8 days ago

Red Sox at Indians—MLB pick is Cleveland Indians +139. Getting the start for Cleveland is Cal Quantrill. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. Nathan Eovalidi to counter for the Red Sox. Is numbers have not been as good on the road with an ERA 5.02 in ten starts. As this series began the Indians had won five of their past six. Past ten games Indians batting .279 and their bullpen an ERA 1.98, WHIP 1.13 and opponents batting .209. That is outperforming Boston in this period. Play Cleveland +139.

ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
MLBtonyspicks.com

St Louis Cardinals vs Pittsburgh Pirates 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The St. Louis Cardinals will play Game 3 of their 4-game series on the road against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park Pittsburgh, PA, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Cardinals are heading to this game following an 11-7 defeat at the hands of the Pittsburgh Pirates during the series opener on Thursday. The team has lost 4 of their last 6 and St. Louis has moved to a 65-62 record on the year, sitting 3rd in the National League Central Division 13 games behind first-place Milwaukee Brewers.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Tampa Bay Rays vs Baltimore Orioles 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The second installment of a three-game set continues at Camden Yards on Saturday night between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay leads the series after taking the first game at 6-3. The Rays are the division leader in AL East at 80-48 while the Orioles are last in the division at 40-87.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Houston Astros vs Texas Rangers 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Houston Astros will play Game 2 of their 3-game series on the road against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field Arlington, TX, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:05 PM (EDT). The Astros are coming to this game following a 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. The team has won 2 straight and 5 of their last 7, increasing their lead in the American League West by 5 ½ games over the Oakland Athletics. Houston is currently on a 76-52 record on the year, taking 1sy place in the Division.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Kansas City Royals vs Seattle Mariners 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Kansas City Royals (58-70) will battle the Seattle Mariners (69-60) in Game 3 of a four-game weekend set at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 4:10 PM ET. Kansas City kneeled to the Houston Astros in their recent three-game tournament winning just the series opener at 7-1 but lost the other two contests at 0-4 on Tuesday and 5-6 on Wednesday. The Royals bounced back in Game 1 of a series versus the Seattle Mariners after a 6-4 victory on Thursday. Last time out, Kansas City took another triumph after they beat Seattle in Game 2 at 8-7 on Friday. Pitcher Kris Bubic went 4.1 innings pitched with five earned runs on nine hits allowed while awarding four bases on balls but struck out six hitters of the Mariners resulting in a tough one-run victory. Catcher Salvador Pérez led the offense for the Royals with one run scored on a triple while driving four RBIs in the winning effort.
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Friday 9/3/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Washington Nationals vs New York Mets 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Washington Nationals will go against the New York Mets in MLB action in Citi Field, Flushing, Queens, on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 7:10 PM (EDT). The Nationals were defeated by a score of 7-# in the match. The Nationals now have a 54-72 overall record this season. The Washington Nationals have an OBP of.333 and a .259 average heading into this ballgame.
MLBSportsGrid

Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Thursday 9/2/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there’s a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else’s is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it’s because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you’ve found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Oakland Athletics vs Detroit Tigers 9/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Oakland Athletics (73-60) will collide against the Detroit Tigers (63-71) in the finale of a three-game tournament at Comerica Park in Detroit on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:10 PM ET. Oakland split the first two installments of a series against the Detroit Tigers after scoring a total of 15 runs this week. The Athletics defeated the Tigers at 9-3 on Tuesday and 6-8 on Wednesday. The Oakland Athletics will challenge the Detroit Tigers in a rubber match for the series victory on Thursday. Starter James Kaprielian finished 4.0 innings while giving away four earned runs on four base hits while granting three walks and struck out four batters resulting in their defeat last time out. First Baseman Matt Olson scored two runs on one base hit while driving three RBIs in the losing effort. Center Fielder Starling Marte made two runs on a double and earned an RBI for the Athletics in the loss.
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Friday

The Chicago Cubs entertain the Pittsburgh Pirates this weekend, so the Friday slate kicks off with another traditional matinee in Wrigley Field. The 15-game docket finished off with an interleague affair as the Houston Astros visit the San Diego Padres. Friday's edition of these notes will also offer up a bonus starter since the streaming inventory is deeper than usual. Hitters, on the other hand, remain a mix of old faces and new friends.
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

MLB DFS Plays: Saturday 8/28

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers will continue their hostilities on Game 2 of their 3-game series at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 9:10 PM ET. The Rockies bashed the Dodgers to a score of 4-2 yesterday. Colorado comes in 11 games under .500 with a 59-69 record on the year placing them at 4th place in the NL West Division. German Marquez will start for Colorado giving up five runs on seven hits in three innings. The Colorado bullpen struggled throughout the game giving up five more runs on four hits before Ben Bowden came on in relief giving up no runs and no hits in 1.1 innings for the win.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Arizona Diamondbacks vs Philadelphia Phillies 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Arizona Diamondbacks and the Philadelphia Phillies will play game three of their four-game series at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 6:05 PM ET. The Diamondbacks managed to avoid a wipe-out against the Pirates in their previous three-game series by winning the final match. Arizona has won the first meeting with the Phillies but the team was beaten in the last minute and ended with a score of 6-7. Ketel Marte hit a two-run blast in the tenth inning last Friday. The D-backs dropped to 44-86 in the league, fifth in the NL West.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Chicago Cubs vs Chicago White Sox 8/28/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Windy City will see action between their two teams Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox on Saturday night. This will be the second installment in a three-game set at the Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox beat the Cubs at 17-13 maintaining their lead in the AL Central Division at 75-55. The Cubs remain in 4th-place in the NL Central Division at 56-74.

