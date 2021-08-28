Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Post Falls, ID

Ground assault: Sandpoint dominates Post Falls in opener

By DYLAN GREENE
Bonner County Daily Bee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOST FALLS — Sandpoint football played like one of the top teams in the state on Friday night as the Bulldogs were unstoppable from the opening kick. SHS scored on its first play from scrimmage and rolled from there, pummeling Post Falls 35-7. All offseason, head coach Ryan Knowles praised the team’s commitment and preparation, and it showed up against the Trojans. The Bulldogs were relentless and Post Falls had no answer.

bonnercountydailybee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Post Falls, ID
Sports
Sandpoint, ID
Education
Sandpoint, ID
Sports
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Local
Idaho Education
City
Sandpoint, ID
Post Falls, ID
Education
City
Post Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Knowles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Shs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
Fox News

Portland moves to ban Texas travel, trade to protest new abortion law

Portland City Council is to consider an emergency resolution this week to ban future travel, goods and services from the state of Texas in protest of the state’s new abortion law. In statement released Friday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said City Council will hold a vote on the resolution on Wednesday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy