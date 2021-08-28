Ground assault: Sandpoint dominates Post Falls in opener

POST FALLS — Sandpoint football played like one of the top teams in the state on Friday night as the Bulldogs were unstoppable from the opening kick. SHS scored on its first play from scrimmage and rolled from there, pummeling Post Falls 35-7. All offseason, head coach Ryan Knowles praised the team’s commitment and preparation, and it showed up against the Trojans. The Bulldogs were relentless and Post Falls had no answer.