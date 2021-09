BRISTOL, Va. – It had been 666 days since Virginia High played at Gene Malcolm Stadium. It’s safe to say the Bearcats were glad to be back. “It feels great, we had a lot of people out here, it is nice to be under these lights again,” said Virginia High senior running back Stevie Thomas, whose Bearcats had not played on its home field since November of 2019. All four home games in the spring were played at the Stone Castle. “We haven’t been on this field in way back, it has been too long.”