Klamath Falls, OR

Mainwaring named Klamath Falls public information officer

By Public Authority
Herald and News
 8 days ago

Klamath Falls named Kristina Mainwaring as its new public information officer. She began her duties on July 1. The position within the city manager’s office serves as the primary spokesperson for city communications. Mainwaring will be responsible for planning and implementing internal and external communications to keep the media, public, city council, city administration and stakeholders connected, informed and engaged with city activities, policies and events.

www.heraldandnews.com

