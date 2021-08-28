Exploring PolyGel Nails

Purple is a rich hue that would give your nails a luxurious appearance, it is often associated with royalty, sophistication, and power. It pairs well with many different colors, from contrasting mixes like green and orange, to more subtle combinations. You can opt for light or dark shades, depending on how dramatic you want your look to be. Choose from the pretty and easy-to-wear pastels to bold and bright neons. It is also a color that lends itself well to various looks, such as glittery and ombre, or with added nail art, such as butterflies. It is an excellent choice for individuals that want something beautiful and symbolic.