Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arthur County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Hooker; Sheridan; Western Cherry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Arthur, western Cherry, Grant, northwestern Hooker, Garden and southeastern Sheridan Counties through 200 AM MDT At 113 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 22 miles southwest of Medicine Lake to near Hyannis to 6 miles north of Oshkosh. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Oshkosh, Hyannis, Medicine Lake, Whitman, Ashby, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Speckel Meir Lake, Duluth, Dogtown Flats, Dipping Vat Meadow, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Intersection of Highway 61 and Survey Valley Road, Richardson Lake, Mumper, Bourquim Hill, Indian Hill, Whitman Road crossing the North Branch of the Middle Loup River and Adams Flats. This includes the following highways Highway 20 between mile markers 118 and 125. Highway 2 between mile markers 121 and 168. Highway 61 between mile markers 138 and 222. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hyannis, NE
County
Arthur County, NE
City
Oshkosh, NE
County
Grant County, NE
City
Arthur, NE
City
Grant, NE
County
Hooker County, NE
County
Garden County, NE
County
Sheridan County, NE
County
Cherry County, NE
City
Ashby, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Grant Hooker#Western Cherry#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy