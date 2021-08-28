Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walworth County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Walworth by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 01:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL WALWORTH COUNTY At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akaska, or 10 miles southwest of Selby, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Selby and Java. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walworth County, SD
City
Selby, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Wind Gust#Java
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Woodson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1211 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Allegan, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest winds will build waves into the 3 to 5 foot range. Dangerous swim conditions are expected due to large waves and strong currents. The most dangerous places to swim today will be at beaches adjacent to north facing piers...such as North Beach in South Haven.
Montgomery County, IAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Montgomery, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Montgomery; Page Patchy Dense Fog Early this Morning Patchy dense fog has developed across parts of southwest Iowa this morning. Travelers should use caution as visibility could be as low as one quarter mile at times. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region. The fog will most likely begin to lift by 9 am. Remember to use low beam head lights, slow down and allow extra space between you and the vehicle ahead of you, and be extra cautious near intersections and railroad crossings.
Environmentweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Otero by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 14:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-04 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Otero FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN OTERO COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Calcasieu Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calcasieu; East Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Cameron and south central Calcasieu Parishes through 600 PM CDT At 544 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sweet Lake, or near Grand Lake, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hacketts Corner and Sweet Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Woodson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 18:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 08:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1211 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Keith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARTHUR AND NORTH CENTRAL KEITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Fountain County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Parke by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 20:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-04 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Parke FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHERN FOUNTAIN, SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY AND NORTHWESTERN PARKE COUNTIES At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rainfall has fallen across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Crawfordsville, Waynetown, Kingman, Wallace, Alamo, Shades State Park, Yeddo and Lodi.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur; Keith THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ARTHUR AND NORTH CENTRAL KEITH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Woodson County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Woodson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Woodson The National Weather Service in Wichita has extended the * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 400 PM CDT. * At 1211 PM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.
Washington County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-04 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 00:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Washington County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of through 1245 AM MDT At 1231 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lone Star, or 13 miles north of Yuma, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lone Star. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
Brown County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brown, Loup, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 01:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brown; Loup; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Rock, north central Loup and southeastern Brown Counties through 200 AM CDT At 109 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles west of Rose, or 17 miles northeast of Brewster, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rose, Fox Bayou, Duff and Johnsons Corner. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 142 and 156. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 05:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Arthur THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ARTHUR COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 AM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service North Platte.
Arthur County, NEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Arthur by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Arthur A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ARTHUR COUNTY At 339 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arthur, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Arthur, Bucktail Lake and Bucktail. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 117 and 129. Highway 92 between mile markers 165 and 172. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
Garfield County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garfield, Loup, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 03:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds on Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Garfield; Loup; Rock A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Rock, northeastern Loup and Garfield Counties through 330 AM CDT At 238 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northwest of Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, or 14 miles north of Taylor, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Burwell, Calamus Reservoir State Recreation Area, Fox Bayou, Homestead Knolls Campground, Virginia Smith Dam, Horseshoe Bend Lake, Hannamon Bayou Campground, Nunda Shoal Campground, Deverre, Valley View Flat Campground and Kent Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area. This includes Highway 183 between mile markers 128 and 148. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Garden County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garden by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Arthur, northwestern Keith and southeastern Garden Counties through 215 AM MDT At 125 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lemoyne, or 14 miles northwest of Ogallala, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Lemoyne, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Otter Creek Campground and Lake View Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 109. Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Keith County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Persons in campgrounds on Lake McConaughy should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Keith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Arthur and northern Keith Counties through 300 AM MDT At 212 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lemoyne, or 17 miles northwest of Ogallala, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lemoyne, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Belmar, Nevens, Broganville, McKeag, Otter Creek Campground and Big Bald Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 93 and 118. Highway 92 between mile markers 126 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Amite County, MSweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Amite, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Amite; Pearl River; Pike; Walthall; Wilkinson HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values ranging between 100 and 105 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Garden County, NEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Garden, Keith by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garden; Keith A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Arthur, northwestern Keith and southeastern Garden Counties through 215 AM MDT At 125 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lemoyne, or 14 miles northwest of Ogallala, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Lemoyne, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Otter Creek Campground and Lake View Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 109. Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Laporte County, INweather.gov

Beach Hazards Statement issued for La Porte by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 04:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Waves of 2 to 4 feet are expected through Labor Day. Wave periods of 5 to 6 seconds will enhance current development, even during times of lower wave heights. Those visiting the beaches should plan to stay out of the water. * WHERE...In Indiana, La Porte county. In Michigan, Berrien county. * WHEN...From 1 AM EDT /midnight CDT/ Sunday through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy