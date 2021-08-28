Severe Weather Statement issued for Walworth by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-28 01:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-28 01:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Walworth A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR CENTRAL WALWORTH COUNTY At 212 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Akaska, or 10 miles southwest of Selby, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Selby and Java. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
