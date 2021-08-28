Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Indian River, Martin, Northern Brevard County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 02:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Lake McConaughy, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Garden A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Arthur, northwestern Keith and southeastern Garden Counties through 215 AM MDT At 125 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lemoyne, or 14 miles northwest of Ogallala, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Lewellen, Lemoyne, Keystone, Kingsley Dam, Ash Hollow State Historical Park, Eagle Gulch Campground, Ruthon, Belmar, Clear Creek State Wildlife Management Area, Bluewater Battlefield State Historical Park, Otter Creek Campground and Lake View Campground. This includes the following highways Highway 61 between mile markers 94 and 109. Highway 92 between mile markers 115 and 138. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH