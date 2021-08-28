Rubin: One woman escapes Taliban, one still hiding
In the wake of the suicide bombs at Kabul airport by ISIS terrorists, I must pay tribute to those Americans who have been helping to rescue endangered Afghans. That includes the Marines who died while trying to help carry out evacuations, along with civic organizations, universities, veterans groups and ordinary citizens who have sought to help from friendship or decency. And many midlevel State Department employees who worked tirelessly to save prominent Afghan women.www.pressdemocrat.com
Comments / 0