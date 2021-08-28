Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: Why do humans — and the newspaper articles they write — make things so complicated? Regarding e-bikes in state parks (“Tension on trails,” Aug. 21), the relevant questions are: do e-bikes, or do they not, degrade state parks more than conventional bikes? If they do not, allow them. If they do, can those greater effects of degradation be mitigated? If they can be, do so and allow the bikes; if they cannot be, ban the bikes.