Suzanne Clarke has been paring back her water use for years. She killed her lawn eight years ago during the last drought, and her gardening now is all in service to wildlife. The rainfall this year has been one-third of the average. That follows the 2019-2020 season, the third-driest in 127 years in the Russian River watershed. And gardeners like Clarke, who already have taken measures to make their gardens more in tune with California’s summer dry climate, are running out of new tricks to save water.