20 Under 40: Jamie Swetalla

Occupation/Business: Public affairs specialist, Aera Energy LLC. Tell us how you got into your field. The oil and gas industry has been in my family for three generations. I grew up watching my dad come home in his work truck with a crane on it, and it was so interesting to me. I spent many birthdays having my pinata lifted by that crane, and it's one of my fondest childhood memories. Beyond my memories, I knew I wanted to be in the industry to not just follow in my father's and grandfathers’ footsteps, but also to make a difference.