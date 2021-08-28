Cancel
Bakersfield, CA

20 Under 40: Lauren Naworski-Smith

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupation/Business: Business attorney at the Law Offices of Young Wooldridge, LLP. Tell us how you got into your field. Growing up, I always knew I wanted to either become an attorney or a sports broadcaster. In pursuit of this, I attended University of California – Santa Barbara where I earned a degree in political science, a degree in communication, and a minor in professional writing. After several legal internships and sports/media related internships, I decided upon pursuing a career as an attorney. I then attended Pepperdine Law School where I graduated Cum Laude, was a member of the Law Review Journal, and with a certificate from Pepperdine’s highly-ranked Alternative Dispute Resolution Program. After much studying, I passed the California Bar Exam and moved back to my hometown of Bakersfield. Young Wooldridge graciously extended me an offer of employment, and I have worked at the firm ever since.

