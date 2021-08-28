Cancel
Homesteader Security Cam Shows Creepy Ghost-Like Image in Fog

By Doc Holliday
 8 days ago
Something wicked this way comes. That's the vibe I got watching a homesteader's security camera that shows a ghost-like image walking across their property. I believe this homesteader is named Kevin Lake. Kevin is an author who shares a lot of books on Amazon and Etsy. He has a security camera posted outside of his homestead home which captured a very creepy image. Pay special attention to a white figure that appears early in the video in the middle top-left area and makes its way across the outskirts of the woods adjacent to his property.

