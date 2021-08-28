20 Under 40: Andrea Hansen

Age: I just turned 39 (my birthday is Aug. 26). Occupation/Business: Arts administrator - president, Kern Dance Alliance. Tell us how you got into your field. A dance studio opened next door to my home in Old Town Bakersfield when I was 7 years old. I still remember my first class — it changed my life! Today, I celebrate 32 years in the performing arts industry where I have worked as a professional dancer, educator, choreographer, and currently, an arts administrator.