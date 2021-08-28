20 Under 40: Christian Romo

Occupation: Field representative for Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and chairman of the Kern County Democratic Party. Tell us how you got into your field. I began my career in public service at the age of 15, as a sophomore in high school by volunteering with an organization called Building Healthy Communities doing monthly park cleanups. I soon worked my way up to become a community organizer, and I was mentored by some of the best organizers in the state, including great civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.