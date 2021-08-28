Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

20 Under 40: Christian Romo

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupation: Field representative for Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez and chairman of the Kern County Democratic Party. Tell us how you got into your field. I began my career in public service at the age of 15, as a sophomore in high school by volunteering with an organization called Building Healthy Communities doing monthly park cleanups. I soon worked my way up to become a community organizer, and I was mentored by some of the best organizers in the state, including great civil rights leader Dolores Huerta.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
California Vaccines
Bakersfield, CA
Vaccines
City
Bakersfield, CA
Kern County, CA
Vaccines
County
Kern County, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#The Democratic Party#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy