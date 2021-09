In previous years Continental High opened up the season at the Lima Bath Kickoff Classic. This year there was no Kickoff Classic but the Pirates still opened up their season at Bath. The past 3 times these two teams met the scores were all 1-0 with the Pirates taking the last 2. This year the Pirates matched the single goal in a game in the 1st minute as 2020 leading scorer Rhenn Armey took a centering pass from Elijah Mayes to make it 1-0 54 seconds into the game. The Pirates would make it 2-0 a little over 7 minutes when Alex Sharritis put a pass from Alex Davis in the goal. At the 25:36 mark the Pirates made it 3-0 when Wyatt Davis converted a penaty kick. WDavis put in his second goal a 1:10 later to make it 4-0. Gavin Huff made it 5-0 when he headed in a corner kick took by Sharritis with 13:39 left in the first half. The Pirates finished the half with their 6th goal when Collin Davis put in a pass from ADavis with 5:11 left.