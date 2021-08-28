20 Under 40: Brandon Thompson

Age: I’m 39 (‘til January) Occupation/Business: I’m a full-time mural artist. Hometown: Bakersfield, born and raised. Tell us how you got into your field. Like most kids, I was interested in drawing and coloring. I took an art class in high school, and put it down when I graduated and went to the Air Force. While traveling in the military, a friend encouraged me to get back into it, and so from there, it took off. Larger and larger canvases evolved into walls. I moved back to Bakersfield and plugged myself into the art community.