Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

20 Under 40: Brandon Thompson

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAge: I’m 39 (‘til January) Occupation/Business: I’m a full-time mural artist. Hometown: Bakersfield, born and raised. Tell us how you got into your field. Like most kids, I was interested in drawing and coloring. I took an art class in high school, and put it down when I graduated and went to the Air Force. While traveling in the military, a friend encouraged me to get back into it, and so from there, it took off. Larger and larger canvases evolved into walls. I moved back to Bakersfield and plugged myself into the art community.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Advertising#The Air Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Beauty & Fashionfourstatesliving.com

Brandon Norman

A visionary in the field of fashion, Brandon Norman is the creative director and seamster of a custom evening wear line. Since an elementary school student, he has been involved in the field of arts in some capacity. So it was only fitting that he chose a career that was centered around the arts.
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Hate Believed To Be Fueling Crimes Against Village Exchange Center In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The executive director of a nonprofit which assists refugees and immigrants believes her organization is at the center of a hate crime. In the past month the Village Exchange Center’s community garden, which is located at the Stanley Market, has been vandalized seven times. Friday night the garden’s shed, and the machinery inside, were a complete loss after a fire. (credit: CBS) Firefighters were investigating the fire as a potential case of arson. Amanda Blaurock, Executive Director and co-founder of the Village Exchange Center, said tens of thousands of dollars in damage was caused to the non-profit’s outreach garden. “I am...
BaseballPost-Journal

Thompson Named Tourney MVP

The Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series featured some of the best talent in the country and the world. Every single player competing at the tournament was talented, but a few over the course of the week separated themselves from the pack. Voted Most Valuable Player of the tournament was no...
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Stockdale senior nails the ACT with a perfect score

Ojas Sharma, a senior at Stockdale High School, scored a perfect 36 on his ACT. How did he do it? The first step was finding a place to actually take the standardized test used for college admission. The first three times he tried to take the test in Bakersfield, it...
California StateMySanAntonio

Oceanside Is Secretly The Best Surf Town In California

Surfing is the quintessential California activity. In an instant, everything can come together in a triumph, or fall apart into a glorious mess — and after several years of traveling the world competing with the greats, surfing pro-turned-surfing instructor Duran Barr is ready to help other people experience that same thrill.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Hospitals feel pandemic's financial fallout

Local hospitals have suffered in some cases heavy financial hits from the pandemic, with most of Kern's largest medical centers taking in less money on a per-patient basis than they did during the first quarter as compared with a year earlier, according to state records that reflect the crisis's monetary toll on the county's health care system.
California StatePosted by
InsideHook

Oceanside Is Secretly The Best Surf Town In California

Surfing is the quintessential California activity. In an instant, everything can come together in a triumph, or fall apart into a glorious mess — and after several years of traveling the world competing with the greats, surfing pro-turned-surfing instructor Duran Barr is ready to help other people experience that same thrill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy