Bakersfield’s First Courthouse: Combining beauty with utility
One indicator of just how much Bakersfield has grown and modernized is preserved in its buildings. Throughout downtown, remnants of Bakersfield’s past are intertwined with the present. Although some of Bakersfield's oldest buildings are no longer standing, pictures and stories of their origins and purpose give a window into the past. One such architectural time machine is found within the history of the first Kern County courthouse built in Bakersfield.www.bakersfield.com
