20 Under 40: Myah Salinas

Occupation/Business: Social media manager and owner of Sugar Cotton Candy. Tell us how you got into your field. I started Sugar Cotton Candy when I was 15, and I was running pretty much every aspect of it on my own. I had to learn how to market and build a clientele really quickly if I wanted my business to succeed, so I really started with a “learn by doing” approach. As I started to see real success with my methods, I realized how passionate I was about watching my business grow and I really wanted to do that for other companies. Bakersfield has such a wonderful community of small business owners, and I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of it and work and learn from others.