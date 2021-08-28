20 Under 40: Jennifer Stambook

Occupation/Business: CEO of Empire Management Group, Inc. Tell us how you got into your field. As many people do, I had a hard time deciding what to major in for college, but I found that I had a natural gift for numbers. This led me to finance and accounting as a focus for my education. After being in the public accounting arena for a while, I found that I was much more passionate about cost and managerial accounting than taxes. While working in the private sector, I found that I also have a natural gift for management and my tendency toward leadership positions helped propel me further into developing my management skills. I have continued to be driven by my enthusiasm for educating and training people in the areas that they are passionate about.