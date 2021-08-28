Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

20 Under 40: Jennifer Stambook

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupation/Business: CEO of Empire Management Group, Inc. Tell us how you got into your field. As many people do, I had a hard time deciding what to major in for college, but I found that I had a natural gift for numbers. This led me to finance and accounting as a focus for my education. After being in the public accounting arena for a while, I found that I was much more passionate about cost and managerial accounting than taxes. While working in the private sector, I found that I also have a natural gift for management and my tendency toward leadership positions helped propel me further into developing my management skills. I have continued to be driven by my enthusiasm for educating and training people in the areas that they are passionate about.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Bakersfield, CA
Business
City
Bakersfield, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#Occupation Business#Empire Management Group#Emg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...

Comments / 0

Community Policy