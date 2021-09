Occupation/Business: EVP & COO, shareholder, equity member – Country Sweet Produce, Inc. & CSP Properties, LLC. Why did you move to Bakersfield? Family. My wife was born and raised in Bakersfield, and we had an agreement when we married that if she gave me five years in my hometown, that we’d spend the rest of our lives in hers. Bakersfield has become home: our family is here, our future is here, and we take pride in this community.