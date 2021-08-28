Off the wire
Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of the The Ally Challenge in Grand Blanc, Mich. Langer had nine birdies and a bogey at Warwick Hills, playing the back nine in 6-under 30 in the round that started about five hours late because of the rain. "It was awesome," Langer said. "First of all, that atmosphere all day was incredible from people singing 'Happy Birthday' three different times during the day." The German star has 41 PGA Tour Champions victories, four off Hale Irwin's record. He won his last title in March 2020. John Daly (Dardanelle, Arkansas Razorbacks) did not finish his round but is at 4 under after 15 holes. Glen Day (Little Rock) is at 3 under also after 15 holes. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) shot a 2-under 70.www.arkansasonline.com
