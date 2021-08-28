20 Under 40: Travis Ransom
Occupation/Business: Water resources manager / Aera Energy LLC. Hometown: Romoland, Calif. If you aren’t from here, why did you move to Bakersfield? I’ve been in California my whole life, minus the four years in college at the Colorado School of Mines seeking a degree in petroleum engineering. I moved to Bakersfield in 2010 after graduation to pursue a career in the oil and gas industry with Aera Energy. I’ve been in Bakersfield for 11 years now and the community, deep friendships and amazing relationships make it easy to call Bakersfield my new “home.”www.bakersfield.com
