Occupation/Business: electrical engineer/ Aera Energy. Hometown: Warner Robins, Ga. Why did you move to Bakersfield? I moved to Bakersfield to start my career at Aera Energy. I interned for Aera for four summers while I was in college. Each summer I got to spend time working at Aera and living in Bakersfield. I grew to love both the company and the city and knew Bakersfield was where I wanted to start my career.