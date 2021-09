These days, if you hear economists arguing about “the taper,” chances are they’re not talking about pants or haircuts but about central banks. The question is when the U.S. Federal Reserve and its global peers, including the European Central Bank, will start to pull back on the massive bond-buying programs they unleashed in 2020, when economies staggering under the pandemic needed all the stimulus central banks could give. Alongside that is whether it can be done without triggering the kind of “taper tantrum” that roiled markets worldwide in 2013 when the Fed hinted at an end to a similar program that had started during the global financial crisis.