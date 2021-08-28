20 Under 40: Joe Peters
Occupation/Business: President of Americal Awning / singer songwriter. Tell us how you got into your field. After spending 13 years in the oil industry, I decided I need to make a change. The long-term effects on the oil industry due to California’s harsh regulations have provided me with little hope for its survival in generations to come. While I am still involved in the industry, I wanted to begin positioning myself into an environment that had a more diversified clientele.www.bakersfield.com
Comments / 0