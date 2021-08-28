Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

20 Under 40: Joe Peters

By Bakersfield Life
Bakersfield Californian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOccupation/Business: President of Americal Awning / singer songwriter. Tell us how you got into your field. After spending 13 years in the oil industry, I decided I need to make a change. The long-term effects on the oil industry due to California’s harsh regulations have provided me with little hope for its survival in generations to come. While I am still involved in the industry, I wanted to begin positioning myself into an environment that had a more diversified clientele.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Bakersfield, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Peters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occupation Business#Americal Awning#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Bakersfield, CABakersfield Californian

Stockdale senior nails the ACT with a perfect score

Ojas Sharma, a senior at Stockdale High School, scored a perfect 36 on his ACT. How did he do it? The first step was finding a place to actually take the standardized test used for college admission. The first three times he tried to take the test in Bakersfield, it...
Aurora, COPosted by
CBS Denver

Hate Believed To Be Fueling Crimes Against Village Exchange Center In Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The executive director of a nonprofit which assists refugees and immigrants believes her organization is at the center of a hate crime. In the past month the Village Exchange Center’s community garden, which is located at the Stanley Market, has been vandalized seven times. Friday night the garden’s shed, and the machinery inside, were a complete loss after a fire. (credit: CBS) Firefighters were investigating the fire as a potential case of arson. Amanda Blaurock, Executive Director and co-founder of the Village Exchange Center, said tens of thousands of dollars in damage was caused to the non-profit’s outreach garden. “I am...
Boardman, OH27 First News

Peter Gabriel, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Peter Gabriel, 83, died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his residence. He was born Feb. 13, 1938, in The Bronx, New York, to the late George and Anna Salinsky Gabriel. Pete lived in several locations in upstate New York and St. Petersburg, Florida before moving to...
Entertainmentsyncopatedtimes.com

Peter Bergin • Ragtime Collage

When Peter sent his latest CD, I was intrigued that he had been working with Jeff Barnhart. Jeff’s novelty ragtime is as unique and wonderfully quirky as Jeff himself, so I listened to hear if Peter has been Barnharted. The CD is a nice “Collage” of ragtime from Classic Artie Matthews’ “Pastime Rag No. 4” (a favorite of mine) to George Botsford’s “Black and White Rag,” with Joplin, Lamb, and Scott rags in between giving the album a Classic tilt. I enjoy Peter’s interpretations and this album is definitely his, but I did occasionally close my eyes and see a white bearded, rosy cheeked, raspy voiced, semi-young fellow grinning at me as he played. The sheer joy generated by these two fellows working together had to have been radiant.
PoliticsBakersfield Californian

Community Voices: Stand up to the partisan power grab

Supporters of the recall have worked frantically to defend this wasteful partisan power grab, costing taxpayers $276 million. With the next California gubernatorial election only a year away, it is clear the recall opportunists want to exploit an undemocratic quirk in California law that allows minority rule. Gov. Gavin Newsom...
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Hospitals feel pandemic's financial fallout

Local hospitals have suffered in some cases heavy financial hits from the pandemic, with most of Kern's largest medical centers taking in less money on a per-patient basis than they did during the first quarter as compared with a year earlier, according to state records that reflect the crisis's monetary toll on the county's health care system.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

Uncertain school year leads some parents to seek alternatives to traditional public school

It didn't take long for Maria Naba to realize that this school year wasn't going to go as planned. Last fall, her family moved from Los Angeles County into a house near Norris Elementary School, hoping her two sons would soon walk to school. Naba was interviewing for jobs and looking forward to returning to work again this month. Home-schooling her kids wasn't part of the plan.
Kern County, CABakersfield Californian

OUR VIEW: Celebrate Labor Day: Work defines us

For many of us, Labor Day is just an annual three-day weekend marking the “unofficial end” of summer. It may even be a chance to grab deeply discounted prices that are traditionally featured in stores. But the meaning of this annual holiday, which is capped by Labor Day on Monday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy