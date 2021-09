WHITE HALL -- White Hall (1-0) raced out to a 38-0 halftime lead before putting it on cruise control the remainder of the way in a blowout victory over Sheridan (0-1). The Bulldogs led 14-0 after the first quarter on a pair of Zaire Green touchdown runs before tacking on 24 second-quarter points on the strength of a pair of Durran Cain scores for their halftime advantage.