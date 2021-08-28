The Wedding Guest Dresses The Vogue Editors Are Wearing To Late Summer Ceremonies

You'll find classic Manolo Blahniks and one of the eight Christopher John Rogers "Boob" dresses in existence. New York. As a fashion editor at a little publication you may have heard of (Vogue?), Naomi Elizée lives, breathes, eats, sleeps, and drinks fashion—she tells her boyfriend shopping is a form of market research. Though the Brooklyn-based style aficionado was not always decked out in Maison Margiela and Christopher John Rogers. Back when she was still donning Zara and H&M, Elizée grew up in South Florida in the small town of Davie, sustaining her sartorial appetite on the likes of Vogue, Elle, and more stuffed into her mom's cart at the grocery store. Upon graduating from Florida State with a few internships under her belt—Seventeen, Saks Off 5th, Anthropologie—she made the leap to the big city and began her fashion career in PR, as she had been told magazines didn't offer a sustainable career path. The New York transplant quickly realized she wanted something more involved, something less behind the scenes. She finally decided to give magazines a try.