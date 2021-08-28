Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Wedding Guest Dresses The Vogue Editors Are Wearing To Late Summer Ceremonies

By Alice Car y
Vogue
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been full steam ahead on the wedding front this summer. The easing of restrictions prompted couples to press ahead with their postponed ceremonies, both at home and abroad. Doubtless many brides and grooms will be saying their vows this weekend, taking advantage of the British bank holiday to extend the party – and inspiring attendees to search for late summer wedding guest dresses.

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vogue#Wedding Party#Summer Days#Weather#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
Theater & Dancethezoereport.com

Zendaya’s Dreamy Wedding Guest Dress Is The Kind You Can Actually Dance In

Zendaya always emits a classy, elegant vibe with her clothes, whether she’s attending an award show or a friend’s event. Some of her favorite high-profile designers are Christopher John Rogers, Saint Laurent, Tom Ford, and Valentino. The actor turned to the latter Italian luxury fashion house for a recent party outfit. Zendaya wore a wedding guest dress from Valentino — an option, that immediately upon seeing it, you’ll notice is perfect for fall ceremonies. (Zendaya and her Spider-Man costar Tom Holland both attended music producer Josh Florez’s nuptials in Simi Valley, California.)
Nashville, TNPosted by
Devon Williams

Where to get a wedding dress in Germantown.

NASHVILLE, TN – A wedding day holds a special place in many women’s hearts. White gowns, beautiful decorations, standing with the person you love, and being surrounded by closest friends and family sound like a fairytale. A wedding gown is probably the essential element, since all eyes are focused on the bride, a wedding gown is not something to take it easy. Here are some places in Germantown where you can get your wedding dress with the help of professionals.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Multi-Wear Satin Dresses

The Sunny Daze Dress from Billy J, the Australian fashion label beloved by Gen Z and Millennial consumers, offers versatility and style. Available in a variety of colorways including Red, Rose, White, Pink, and Black, the flattering dress is sure to become a staple in your wardrobe for years to come.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Sienna Miller Says The (Vintage) Leopard-Print Coat Is Back For Autumn

Sienna Miller may be best known for her bohemian style, but it’s another Noughties staple that she’s bringing back for 2021: the leopard-print coat. The actress is sporting a vintage faux fur version as part of Oxfam’s #SecondHandSeptember campaign, which is encouraging people to buy only pre-loved items for a month, in a bid to reduce our environmental footprint and stop a shocking 13 million items of clothing being sent to landfill every single week in the UK.
TennisVogue

How To Serve Athleisure Like Bella

Spotted: Bella Hadid out in New York City on a sunny afternoon with her new beau Marc Kalman. And what better way for her to style out the scorching weather than by sporting full athleisure attire that’s not only cute, but comfortable too?. The 24-year-old runway star, who’s had an...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Pops in Fire Red Boots, Satin Slip Dress For Jimmy Choo’s Fall Campaign

Jimmy Choo has tapped Hailey Bieber to star in its fall ’21 campaign. The model was photographed on location in Los Angeles by Pierre-Ange Carlotti and can be seen in the ads, released today, wearing the label’s latest collection. Creative director Sandra Choi used bold shapes and bright colors for the fall line, which can be seen on Bieber in the “Time to Dare” campaign. A standout look comes in the form of red velvet, knee-high boots. Bieber was styled in a satin slip dress paired with Jimmy Choo’s Chad style that sits on a 3.5-inch curved heel. “Hailey is the embodiment...
ApparelIn Style

11 Going-Out Outfits to Wear This Weekend

Welcome to the other side of 2021, where going out is (in most places around the United States) finally socially appropriate and safe (just get those vaccination cards ready). We've been waiting for over a year to dust off any and all cool weather pieces from our wardrobes that aren't sweats, but even still, the pandemic has left many of us struggling to shake our attachment to all things comfortable and comforting. Piecing together going-out outfits — and then wearing them throughout an event — now feels harder than ever.
Designers & Collectionscoveteur.com

Inside the Telfar-Filled Closet of Vogue Editor Naomi Elizée

You'll find classic Manolo Blahniks and one of the eight Christopher John Rogers "Boob" dresses in existence. New York. As a fashion editor at a little publication you may have heard of (Vogue?), Naomi Elizée lives, breathes, eats, sleeps, and drinks fashion—she tells her boyfriend shopping is a form of market research. Though the Brooklyn-based style aficionado was not always decked out in Maison Margiela and Christopher John Rogers. Back when she was still donning Zara and H&M, Elizée grew up in South Florida in the small town of Davie, sustaining her sartorial appetite on the likes of Vogue, Elle, and more stuffed into her mom's cart at the grocery store. Upon graduating from Florida State with a few internships under her belt—Seventeen, Saks Off 5th, Anthropologie—she made the leap to the big city and began her fashion career in PR, as she had been told magazines didn't offer a sustainable career path. The New York transplant quickly realized she wanted something more involved, something less behind the scenes. She finally decided to give magazines a try.
Apparelglamourmagazine.co.uk

27 autumn wedding guest dresses I've saved for upcoming celebrations, to help you feel your best on their big day

The hunt for the best autumn wedding guest dresses is well and truly underway, with countless postponed nuptials spilling into September, October and November. It's official: there's no such thing as "wedding season" this year – instead, we've (wonderfully) got an entire year of the romantic celebrations ahead of us. So, as the temperatures creep downwards and the hottest AW21 trends begin to influence our occasion wear wardrobes, we're putting our summer wedding guest dresses on hold 'til next May and shopping autumn wedding guest dresses, instead.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie Partners with The Knot to Dress Wedding Guests

From the normalization of Zoom weddings and the rise of small backyard gatherings, to Vegas-style chapels sprouting up in millennial-centric neighborhoods for quick and convenient ceremonies, the pandemic has upended the traditional wedding business. Specialty denim retailer Abercrombie is taking this opportunity to expand into wedding guest attire, delivering on the booming demand for versatile, inclusive occasion wear designed with the ‘new nuptials’ in mind. Together with digital wedding planning platform The Knot, the retailer developed the “Best Dressed Guest” collection, a men’s and women’s range of 52 styles that spans suiting to jumpsuits and dresses. Though Abercrombie doesn’t currently have plans...

Comments / 0

Community Policy