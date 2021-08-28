Cancel
Olivares' HR, Perez's slam lift Royals over M's 8-7 in 12

By CHRIS TALBOTT ~ Associated Press
 8 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit a two-run home run in the 12th inning, Salvador Perez hit a grand slam in a second straight game and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Friday night. Olivares gave the Royals a chance to win twice after being called...

MLBchatsports.com

Mariners’ Options for Kyle Seager in 2022 Offseason

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 22: Kyle Seager #15 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three-run home run in the 11th inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on August 22, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) At the conclusion of this season, the Seattle Mariners...
MLBKMBC.com

Royals' Salvador Perez named American League Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named American League Player of the Week by Major League Baseball for Aug. 23-29. Perez hit .357 (10-for-28) across seven games during that stretchy and led the Major Leagues in both home runs with six and RBIs with 14.
MLBKING-5

Perez homers again, Seager answers in M's 4-3 win over Royals

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the Mariners to a 4-2 lead and helping them avoid a four-game series sweep at home.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Belts another grand slam

Perez went 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 8-7 extra-innings win over the Mariners. Seattle got off to an early 5-1 lead in the contest, but Perez erased the deficit with one swing in the fourth inning. It marked his third straight game with a long ball and his second straight with a grand slam. Per ESPN, he joined Mike Piazza and Bill Dickey as the only catchers in history to belt a grand slam in consecutive games. Perez is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for the second-most homers (36) in MLB this season, trailing only Shohei Ohtani (41).
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/27): Olivares homer lifts Royals, Cardinals edge Pirates

(KMAland) -- Salvador Perez hit another grand slam in another Royals win, and St. Louis edged past Pittsburgh in MLB action on Friday. Kansas City Royals (58-70): Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the 12th, and Kansas City took an 8-7 win over the Mariners. Salvador Perez hit a grand slam for the second straight game for his 36th home run, finishing with three hits, and Nicky Lopez added three hits of his own. Whit Merrifield pitched in two hits and two runs, and Emmanuel Rivera also had two hits. Carlos Hernandez threw 5 2/3 innings of one-hit relief, and Josh Staumont picked up the win.
MLBYardbarker

Edward Olivares is the hero as Royals win in Seattle, 8-7

Play that man every day! And good night! The Royals decided to wait until the games start at 9:10 pm to play their wildest baseball of the year. Edward Olivares was the hero in a 12-inning, four-and-a-half hour marathon, as Kansas City beat Seattle 8-7 on Friday night. It was a terrific baseball game. Kris Bubic had a rough night, but it was especially difficult early on. After being spotted a 1-0 lead, Bubic faced 17 batters in the first two innings and gave up five runs. Seattle had an incredible 10 plate appearances with the bases loaded in the first two innings. I sound like Ryan Lefebvre here with this optimism, but it’s kind of amazing that Bubic “only” allowed five runs after that. The Royals had baserunners all night, but it was the fourth inning when the big breakthrough moment occurred. Ryan O’Hearn, Whit Merrifield, and Nicky Lopez all singled to load the bases for Salvador Perez, who came through with his second grand slam in as many nights. There aren’t even words at this point.
MLBSanta Maria Times

Perez hits 5th HR of road trip, Royals drop Mariners 6-4

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez hit his fourth career grand slam and the Kansas City Royals beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Thursday night. Perez’s 35th home run fueled a five-run sixth inning during which the team batted around and helped the Royals snap the Mariners’ three-game winning streak. It...
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez joins elite company with 40th home run of season

The Kansas City Royals fell to the first-place White Sox on Saturday evening (CHW 10, KC 7), but notable in the losing effort was veteran catcher Salvador Perez, who homered twice to give him 40 for the season. Here's a look at No. 40:. With those two blasts, the seven-time...
MLBMLB

Olivares' HR powers KC to 12-inning win

SEATTLE -- Edward Olivares did not start Friday night’s game after he was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a pregame roster move. He didn’t have an at-bat, even, until all nine innings were complete and the Royals and Mariners played on in extra frames. But Olivares ended up being a...
MLBnumberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares sitting on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Olivares will move to the bench on Wednesday with Adalberto Mondesi filling the designated hitter role. Mondesi will bat seventh versus left-hander Logan Allen and the Indians. numberFire's models project Mondesi...
MLBdarnews.com

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston's eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle...
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners have had a different Diego Castillo

Every time the Rays make a trade, it’s regarded as a win even before the paperwork is completed. Never mind that they traded away Willy Adames for a pair of relievers in Drew Rasmussen and J.P. Feyereisen, or that Jake Odorizzi became a better starting pitcher after leaving Tampa Bay. That doesn’t fit the narrative! So when the Mariners traded J.T. Chargois and Austin Shenton to the Rays for Diego Castillo, immediately, there had to be something that the Rays would unlock in Chargois, and Shenton had to be an under-the-radar prospect. Bollocks! I think it has more to do with Castillo being arbitration-eligible next year, making him too pricey for the stingy Rays.
MLBdarnews.com

Mariners keeping Dipoto, Servais in the fold with new deals

SEATTLE (AP) -- Jerry Dipoto and Scott Servais will get a chance to see whether the Seattle Mariners' years-long rebuilding will come to fruition. The Mariners promoted Dipoto to president of baseball operations and signed Servais to a multiyear contract extension Wednesday, keeping the pair locked together to oversee the completion of the overhaul that began three years ago.
MLBYardbarker

Perez's Hot Week Carried the Royals

It's late August, which means it's just about time for the Royals to turn it on for a September surge that moves them into the 70-75 win range. They got started last week with a winning week sparked by a mammoth performance from catcher Salvador Perez. In 28 at-bats last week, Perez managed 10 hits, six home runs, and perhaps most shockingly, five walks. That, coupled with more consistent starting pitching from the Royals, allowed the boys in blue to take three of four from the Mariners after managing just one win in a three-game series against the Astros.

