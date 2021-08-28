Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Blue Jays seek answers on offense at Detroit

Central Illinois Proud
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Blue Jays, who have struggled to score runs against the Tigers during consecutive weekend series, will try to get their bats going on Saturday in the second game of a three-game set at Detroit. Toronto has scored a total of eight runs while losing three of four to...

www.centralillinoisproud.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Haase
Person
George Springer
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Jarrod Dyson
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#The Toronto Blue Jays#Tigers#The Los Angeles Angels#The Chicago White Sox#The Blue Jays#Triple A#The Kansas City Royals#Il
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers shut down by Toronto Blue Jays lefty Hyun Jin Ryu in 3-0 loss

TORONTO — For the second game in a row, the Detroit Tigers failed to attack the left-handed starter on the mound. On Friday, the Tigers pulled off an improbable extra-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre after lefty Robbie Ray frustrated them with eight innings of one-run ball. He allowed five hits — without a walk — and struck out 11 batters.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers defeat the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-3 in 11 innings: Game thread recap

UPDATE:Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera makes history with 500th home run. AT HIS BEST: Prince Fielder on Miguel Cabrera's 500 home runs: 'One of the greatest of all time'. THE CALLS:Miguel Cabrera's 500th home run: Watch and listen to TV, radio call. Detroit Tigers (59-66) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (64-57) When:...
MLBchatsports.com

Blue Jays snap three-game losing streak after win against Detroit Tigers

TORONTO — Hyun Jin Ryu hopes his sound pitching performance precipitates better times ahead for the Blue Jays. Ryu was magnificent in a 3-0 Toronto win against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak and provide the Blue Jays with only their second victory in nine outings.
MLBchatsports.com

Tigers at Blue Jays Preview: Detroit looks to clinch series in Toronto

Hot dog, what a game that was last night! The Detroit Tigers crossed the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in a matchup that heavily favored the latter, yet the Motor City Kitties managed to hang in there long enough to score an extra-inning win. Tyler Alexander threw a gem and Hitting Harold came through in the clutch to take the first of a three-game weekend series.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Toronto Blue Jays: How to watch Saturday matinee

When: 3:07 p.m. Saturday. Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 82 degrees (Rogers Centre has a retractable roof). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.70 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6, 3.72...
MLBSportsGrid

August 22 MLB Betting Guide: Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays -1.5 Total: 10 Over (-118) | Under (-104) Odds to Win World Series: Tigers +60000 | Blue Jays +4000. Detroit Tigers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks. Despite a favorable matchup for Blue Jays’ offense against Hutchison, look for Steven Matz to suppress runs, facing a Tigers offense with the second-highest strikeout rate.
MLBSouth Side Sox

Gamethread: White Sox at Blue Jays

After dropping two out of three in Tampa against the Rays (77-48), the White Sox (72-53) head north of the border to face the Blue Jays (64-58). Lance Lynn will start on the mound for the South Siders, who have a 9.5-game lead in the AL Central. Lynn enters with a 2.26 ERA, 2.63 xERA, 3.28 FIP, and 3.2 fWAR/4.5 bWAR. There is still over a month left, but Lynn finds himself among the frontrunners of the American League Cy Young race. This will be Lynn’s second start against Toronto this season. In the first one, which took place on June 9, Lynn pitched seven innings and only allowed one run. He struck out nine batters and did not issue any walks. Despite that masterpiece, the White Sox lost that game by a score of 6-2 due to a poor performance by the bullpen.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays injury updates

How the Baltimore Orioles are opening to MLB's eyes to tanking. Ken Rosenthal, senior writer for The Athletic and MLB Network insider, speaks about his recent article about the Baltimore Orioles' horrendous stretch and the MLB's need to address "tanking" as their losing streak inflates to a whopping 19 straight games.
MLBMLive.com

Tigers’ offense absent as Blue Jays win, 3-0

Miggy didn’t get a home run and the rest of his teammates didn’t get a single run. Hyun-jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre. The Tigers (59-66) and Jays (63-58) have...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers release lineup for finale vs. Blue Jays

The Detroit Tigers will look to take a series against a solid team when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the finale of their 3-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers have released their starting lineup for today’s game and as you can see, Miguel Cabrera will be the DH and bat fourth as he looks to hit home run No. 500.
MLBsacramentosun.com

Blue Jays seeking payback in series against Tigers

The Toronto Blue Jays will try to make up ground in the American League wild-card race against the same team they faced last weekend. Toronto lost two of three games to the Detroit Tigers in that home series, with both defeats coming in extra innings. They'll square off for three more games whenthe series shifts to Detroit, beginning on Friday.
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers game score vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Miguel Cabrera hitting cleanup again

When: 3:07 p.m. Saturday. Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WWJ-AM (950; other radio affiliates). First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 82 degrees (Rogers Centre has a retractable roof). Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.70 ERA) vs. Blue Jays LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (11-6, 3.72...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

The Detroit Tigers and Toronto Blue Jays Rival Redemption Tour

There’s nothing better than a good, old-fashioned rivalry and it’s time the Detroit Tigers and Blue Jays dust off the boxing gloves and duke it out for a revival tour. The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to Comerica Park this weekend and I’m ready for some fireworks against the Detroit Tigers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy