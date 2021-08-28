Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 02:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Richland A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT FOR EASTERN RICHLAND COUNTY At 210 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Richland Center, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Richland Center, Germantown, Rockbridge, Ithaca, Cazenovia, County Roads D And N N, Loyd, and Bunker Hill.. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH