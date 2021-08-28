Cancel
Sauk County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Sauk by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 19:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Sauk A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Sauk County through 300 AM CDT At 210 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Richland Center, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Reedsburg, Plain, Bluffview, North Freedom, Rock Springs, Loganville, Lime Ridge and Hill Point. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Doppler
