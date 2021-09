Please, somebody, somebody, explain to me how COVID-19 became a political issue. How is asking you to get a vaccine and wear a mask taking away your rights?. The government says you have to wear a seat belt, you have to stop at red lights, you have to put your child in the backseat in a proper child seat. All this is to keep you and others alive. But when they ask you to get a vaccine and wear a mask to save your life and other lives, you say no!