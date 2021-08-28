Cancel
Marshall, MN

PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall cross country places first at Fairmont Invite

Marshall Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRMONT — The Marshall boys and girls cross country teams got their seasons underway on Friday at the Fairmont Early Bird Invite, placing first on both sides. After a brief delay due to rain/lightning, the teams got going. It was also a different format, with athletes competing against others in the same grade.

