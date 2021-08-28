PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Marshall cross country places first at Fairmont Invite

The Dutch traveled to South Christian High School in Grand Rapids to compete in the first Under the Light Invite on Friday night August 27th. With race start times of 9:20pm for the JV race and 11:30pm for the Varsity race, the lights on the course were going to be necessary! The Boys place 9th in the competitive Midnight Division. Junior Adrian Castillo, 17:10.8, led the Dutch placing 11th overall, running a season PR and earning All Invitational honors. Senior Hunter Tripp, 18:02, placed 37th overall and second for Holland. Junior Dylan Chmura, 18:15, finished third for Holland and 41st overall. Junior Brayden Snyder, 18:55.4, placed 62nd overall and fourth for Holland. Sophomore Noah Lambers, 18:59.1, was the fifth scoring runner and placed 64th overall. Junior Jack Voss, 19:47..9, placed 96th overall, Sophomore Harrison Kooyers, 19:54.4, placed 98th overall, Freshman Everett Blake, 20:34 placed 105th overall. Sophomore Josh Villa, 20:46, ran a season PR and placed 108th overall. Sophomore Henry Mulder, 21:38, placed 118th overall. In the JV race Junior Hunter Johnson, 19:54.1, placed 18th overall and Sophomore Sam Hoffman, 20:09.2 placed 21st overall both athletes earned JV All Invite honors. The Dutch will race next on September 8th at Ridge Point Church, hosted by Holland for the first OK Green Jamboree for 2021. It will be Senior night as we celebrate our Senior Cross Country Athletes. We hope you can join the DutchXC family on the 8th! Go Dutch!