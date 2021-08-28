Cancel
Accidents

Boat accident in Bangladesh leaves at least 20 people dead

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 20 people have died and about 50 remain missing in Bangladesh after a passenger boat carrying more than 100 people sank in a large pond. The accident occurred in the Bijoynagar area in the Brahmanbaria district on Friday evening, local police official Imranul Islam said. He said rescuers recovered at least 21 bodies by late Friday. Local news reports, quoting the area’s top government administrator, Hayat-Ud-Dola, said about 50 people were missing.

