Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Logs another quality start

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Freeland (5-6) earned the win over the Dodgers on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out seven over six innings. The left-hander didn't allow a formidable Dodgers offense to interrupt a strong stretch that has seen him pick up eight quality starts over his past 12 appearances. Freeland threw 61 of 94 pitches for strikes and punched out seven batters, tying his second-highest total this season. The only two runs against him came via solo home runs by Will Smith and Trea Turner in the third inning. Freeland had a 9.58 ERA over his first five starts of the campaign but has turned things around since, lowering his season ERA to 4.17 with Friday's win. His next start is likely to take place in Texas next week.

