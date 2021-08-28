Cancel
Rockies' Carlos Estevez: Notches third save

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Estevez earned the save against the Dodgers on Friday, pitching a scoreless ninth inning during which he gave up one hit and struck out three batters. The right-hander entered the contest with two saves on the campaign, but his last save conversion had come way back on May 24 against the Mets. Estevez allowed a leadoff single to Mookie Betts on Friday but proceeded to strike out the next three batters to slam the door on Los Angeles. Daniel Bard, who has been the Rockies' closer for most of the campaign but has struggled of late, pitched the eighth inning, suggesting that he may have lost hold of the team's ninth-inning role. If that is the case, Estevez figures to be first in line for save chances as he now has three of Colorado's non-Bard saves this season.

