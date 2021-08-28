Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Takes loss despite strong effort

Jackson (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Rockies despite allowing only one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two. Jackson's string of eight straight scoreless innings to begin his big-league career came to an end when C.J. Cron belted a homer to left leading off the sixth frame, and that was enough to send the rookie hurler to his first MLB loss. Nonetheless, it was another impressive outing for the right-hander, who threw 49 of 77 pitches for strikes and didn't allow any additional extra-base hits. Jackson has now allowed just one run over his first 8.2 big-league frames, but it's unclear how he'll be used going forward or if he'll remain on the active roster.