MLB

Dodgers' Andre Jackson: Takes loss despite strong effort

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Jackson (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Rockies despite allowing only one run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two. Jackson's string of eight straight scoreless innings to begin his big-league career came to an end when C.J. Cron belted a homer to left leading off the sixth frame, and that was enough to send the rookie hurler to his first MLB loss. Nonetheless, it was another impressive outing for the right-hander, who threw 49 of 77 pitches for strikes and didn't allow any additional extra-base hits. Jackson has now allowed just one run over his first 8.2 big-league frames, but it's unclear how he'll be used going forward or if he'll remain on the active roster.

Homer
#Dodgers#Rockies
Colorado Rockies
Baseball
Sports
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: Andre Jackson Pitches With ‘I Belong Here’ Mentality

Jackson has primarily split the season between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City, going a combined 5-2 with a 3.28 ERA and 81 strikeouts. He has taken a big leap this year despite not pitching in Minor League season last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. It's a lot of hard work.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers News: Edwin Uceta Recalled With Andre Jackson Being Optioned

The Dodgers have recalled 23-year-old right-hander Edwin Uceta to the show from Triple-A Oklahoma City while optioning their right-handed pitcher Andre Jackson in the process. Uceta, who has toggled back and forth between the OKC Dodgers and Los Angeles, compiled 25 strikeouts with an underwhelming 6.64 ERA in 14 appearances with the club this year.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers recall Andre Jackson ahead of bullpen game

The Dodgers will need a pitcher to throw some bulk innings this weekend, it looks as if Andre Jackson will try and do just that. On Friday, the Dodgers recalled Jackson and optioned left-handed pitcher Darien Núñez to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Jackson is expected to see the bulk of the...
MLB
FanSided

White Sox: 3 vets who don’t deserve to make the postseason roster

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the postseason, holding a seemingly insurmountable advantage in the AL Central. However, there are clear weaknesses on their roster. Come the playoffs, teams must submit a 26-man roster, which restricts the typical 40-man roster during the regular season. It means several recognizable players will not participate in postseason baseball, which can be a tough pill to swallow for some.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are calling up a surging shortstop prospect

The Chicago White Sox aren’t only trying to win a World Series this year, they’re taking a glimpse into the future of the South Side. While the Chicago White Sox remain in the thick of a World Series race, dominating the AL Central and posting one of the best records in baseball, eyes in the front office are also trained on the future.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
Baseball
The Spun

Look: Fight Breaks Out During Baseball Player’s Home Run Trot

Tempers flared during Friday night’s game between the Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers, as D-backs prospect Henry Ramos was at the center of an infield brawl. After crushing a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Aces an 11-2 lead, Ramos was seen jawing at a few players on the Rainiers.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.
Footballduboiscountyherald.com

Jochem has big night despite loss

Here's a look at some of the other games Friday night involving local teams. North Posey 40, Southridge 28: The Raiders (1-2, 0-1) opened up their Pocket Athletic Conference Small School Division campaign with a loss. They trailed, 14-7, after the first quarter and never looked back. Vikings senior Harold Bender was 20-of-21 passing for 261 yards and three touchdowns.
College SportsCBS Sports

LSU vs. UCLA score, takeaways: Revitalized Bruins cage No. 16 Tigers for biggest win since 2015

Concluding a rough Saturday for the Pac-12, the league received the boost it needed as UCLA pulled off a 38-27 takedown of No. 16 LSU in the Rose Bowl. The Bruins entered as slight underdogs but outmatched the Tigers physically by pressuring quarterback Max Johnson all night on their way to a marquee victory. It's the biggest win for the Bruins since 2015 when they beat then-No. 13 Utah 17-9.
MLBYardbarker

Mets' Dive Continues In Loss To Dodgers

Things just seem to keep getting worse for the now third place Mets, who find themselves a season-worst six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. But it should come as no surprise, given they have gone an abysmal 6-16 in their last 22 games, which has seen them plummet in the standings.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Andre Ethier Wants to Rejoin Organization with Old Teammate Matt Kemp

The Dodgers have fielded many great teams over their long and illustrious history with many great players having donned the iconic uniform. One of those players was outfielder Andre Ethier. The last time he wore a Dodger uniform was in 2017, during the World Series that prevented LA from glory. Since then, he’s been around the game in a limited capacity, usually lending his thoughts to AM 570 LA Sports.
MLBYardbarker

Mets Drop Series To Dodgers In 3rd Straight Loss

The Mets have dropped the first three games of their four-game set with the Dodgers, falling by a score of 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Amazins' are now 60-63, and could very well be seven games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East by later tonight. Although the...
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Tagged with loss

Price (4-2) took the loss in Sunday's 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in four innings. Price settled down after permitting four baserunners and all three runs in the first to retire nine of the next 10 batters, but Los Angeles was unable to overcome the early deficit. The former Cy-Young winner tossed a season-high 75 pitches and has now thrown more than 50 in each of his last four starts as the Dodgers' rotation has been hamstrung. He'll look to rebound against Colorado over the weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez joins elite company with 40th home run of season

The Kansas City Royals fell to the first-place White Sox on Saturday evening (CHW 10, KC 7), but notable in the losing effort was veteran catcher Salvador Perez, who homered twice to give him 40 for the season. Here's a look at No. 40:. With those two blasts, the seven-time...
MLBbaseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Take 3 of 4 From Mets + Reinforcements On the Way

The Dodgers nearly swept the Mets at Dodger Stadium but a lackluster game on Sunday ruined it. A couple staunch relievers had some bad outings, and Jeff has an issue with instant replay review. The good news is that the Dodgers have some big reinforcements coming this week. Locked On...

