Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs 10th homer

Story went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Story started off with a solo shot in the seventh and then followed it up with a two-run blast in the eighth to make it a 4-3 ballgame. His two homers would end up being the only run supply for the Rockies on Monday as he's now made it back-to-back multi-hit games. A popular trade candidate at this year's deadline, Story ended up staying in Colorado and is slashing .279/.374/.581 with five homers, 13 RBI, 20 runs scored and 7:22 BB:K in 25 games this month.