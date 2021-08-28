Cancel
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Slugs 10th homer

 8 days ago

Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers. Blackmon helped Colorado get off to a promising start with a two-run shot to right field in the first inning. The long ball was his 10th in his 406th at-bat of the season -- quite a ways off the pace of his 32-homer, 580-at-bat season in 2019. Blackmon has been swinging a hot bat of late, however, hitting .344 (11-for-32) with three homers and 11 RBI over his past 10 contests.

