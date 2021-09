Cron went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. Cron sent a ball out against Jordan Lyles in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss, which marked the slugger's fourth home run in his last seven games. The 31-year-old caught fire from the plate in August, hitting .387/.463/.828 with 11 homers, 34 RBI, 18 runs scored and 13:21 BB:K over 26 games. For the year, he's slashing .278/.380/.545 with 25 homers, 77 RBI, 57 runs scored, a steal and 52:93 BB:K over 432 plate appearances. Cron is on pace for his most productive offensive season since he entered the league in 2014 and will look to have a strong final month of the season.