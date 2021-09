It's crazy to think, but the iPhone 12 is almost one year old. And not only that, but it's soon to be replaced by the upcoming iPhone 13. We're only a few weeks away from seeing the best iPhone yet. That is if Apple doesn't decide to push the iPhone event to October like it did last year. The good news is many reports suggest that Apple will go back to a September event. This is great because we can't wait to see what the iPhone 13 has in store. There have been countless rumors about the next iPhone – rumors about the iPhone 13 started when the iPhone 12 wasn't even out yet, so you can see why we can't wait to find out what's actually coming and what's not. Many features and changes are coming to the iPhone 13 lineup, so if you've been out of the loop lately, continue reading to browse everything that's coming to the iPhone 13 (as well as a few things we want to see).